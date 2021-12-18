Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,557 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $176.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.