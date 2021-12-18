Amalgamated Bank Sells 19,060 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

