Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $133.28. The company has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

