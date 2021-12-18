Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,463 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.95 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.