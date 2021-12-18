Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 4th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,452.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,430.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

