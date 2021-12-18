Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $37,879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $16,673,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

NYSE AMAM opened at $8.95 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.