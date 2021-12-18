AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $162.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 613.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMC. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

NYSE AMC opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

