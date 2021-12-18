AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $392.50

Shares of AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $392.50 and traded as low as $380.02. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $380.02, with a volume of 1 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.50.

About AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

