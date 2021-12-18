AMEPAY (AME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $182,815.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $182,815.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.18 or 0.08310747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.83 or 0.99960238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002680 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

