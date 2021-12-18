American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report sales of $9.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.02 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $29.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $29.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 795,102 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 444.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.66.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

