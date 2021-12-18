American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Up 30.4% in November

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 871,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 668,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

AAT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.65. 1,290,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 91,501 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

