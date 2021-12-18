American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

AEP opened at $86.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

