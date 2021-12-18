American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

AEP opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

