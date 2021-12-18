American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American International Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

AIG stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.