American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.10 Million

Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post sales of $958.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $956.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $960.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $923.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average of $171.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

