Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

