AMG National Trust Bank Buys 369 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,014.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,061.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,100.13. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

