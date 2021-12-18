AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

