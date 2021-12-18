AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.01 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.47.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

