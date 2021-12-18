AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 87,767 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

