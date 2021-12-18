AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.