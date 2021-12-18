AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

