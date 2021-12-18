AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.13 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $133.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.