AMG National Trust Bank Sells 14,601 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of COP opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

