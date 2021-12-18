AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,848 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,189.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

