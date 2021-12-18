AMG National Trust Bank Sells 8,312 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $78,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

