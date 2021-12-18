AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

