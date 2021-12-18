Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.