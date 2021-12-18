Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $5.22 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.1% during the third quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $22.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,400.35. 4,276,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,452.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,430.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.