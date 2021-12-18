AmmPower Corp (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMMPF opened at 0.32 on Friday. AmmPower has a twelve month low of 0.31 and a twelve month high of 1.90.

