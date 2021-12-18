Amon (AMN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $2,212.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

