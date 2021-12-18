Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.