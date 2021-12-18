Ampleforth Governance Token Price Hits $9.43 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $91.86 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.43 or 0.00020174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.60 or 0.08383136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,962.00 or 1.00441104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,738,880 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars.

