Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.52. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 83,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

