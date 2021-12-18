Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report sales of $26.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.21 million and the lowest is $25.91 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $121.37 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $129.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.54. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.