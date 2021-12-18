Analysts Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

OSPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

OSPN opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $659.44 million, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.54. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $187,930.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,465. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 106,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

