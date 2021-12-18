Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $9.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.05.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

