Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report sales of $41.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the highest is $49.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $25.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $154.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $295.11 million, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.80. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.