Analysts Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will report $153.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.24 million and the highest is $157.70 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $128.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $598.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $608.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $654.66 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $688.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

