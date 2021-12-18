Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $45.32. 1,405,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,522. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

