Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.39 Million

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post sales of $49.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.30 million to $50.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $162.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.80 million to $163.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $203.05 million, with estimates ranging from $193.15 million to $221.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth $13,194,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,202 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.56 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -186.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

