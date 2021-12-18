Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.95 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $19.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

