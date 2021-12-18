Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post sales of $60.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.05 million. Greenlane posted sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $170.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $170.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $277.62 million, with estimates ranging from $262.05 million to $295.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,576 shares of company stock worth $915,549 in the last three months. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 53.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Greenlane by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Greenlane by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

