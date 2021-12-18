Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Post $1.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.57. The stock had a trading volume of 312,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.02. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

