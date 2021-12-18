Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LEG traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.03. 34,760,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.