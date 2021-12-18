Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $38.74 on Friday. NCR has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

