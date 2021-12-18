Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post sales of $319.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.10 million and the lowest is $310.39 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $247.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $78.31 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

