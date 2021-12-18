Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.21 Million

Analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce sales of $107.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $108.50 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $456.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.61 million to $457.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $478.31 million, with estimates ranging from $472.97 million to $483.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NewAge by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NewAge by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NewAge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NewAge by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewAge by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.05. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

