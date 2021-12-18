Analysts Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 3.32.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

