Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE TEN opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

